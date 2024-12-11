Kiren Rijiju Slams Congress Over No-Trust Motion Against RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday slammed Congress over the no-trust motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and said that if the opposition attacks the dignity of the Chairman, "we will protect".

Soon after the house met for the day, Kiren Rijiju said the son of the farmer has become Vice President and the entire country has seen he has kept the dignity of the House.

He also slammed the opposition saying, "You have no right to be members if you can't respect the Chair. We have taken an oath to protect the sovereignty of the country," he said.

Rijiju also raised the issue of alleged links between American billionaire George Soros and the Congress claiming that the Congress was standing with anti-India forces.

"You stand with forces who are against the country. Notice has been given against the Chairman. It is difficult to find such a Chairman. He has always talked of the welfare of the poor, protected Constitution. We will not allow the drama of notice to succeed. What is the relationship between Soros and Congress? This should be revealed...Congress should apologise to the nation," he said.

Opposition members led by the Congress stood up to oppose the minister's speech and amidst the din the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon.

The Opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday submitted a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to the Secretary General of the Upper House.

Congress led by the INDIA bloc has been demanding a discussion over the Adani issue and also held a protest in the Parliament premises.

Earlier, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan said that the No Confidence motion is being moved against the Speaker for the first time in history. She also accused the BJP-led central government of not wanting parliament to run.

"It is going to be for the first time in history that a No Confidence motion is being moved against the Speaker. They have not left any options for us. It looks as if they are making the members of the ruling party stand and make noise so that the House may be adjourned. The Opposition should have some respect. They should be given a chance to debate. There are so many issues but they don't want the House to run," Ranjeet Ranjan said.

Congress Leader Manish Tewari said that if the opposition had moved an impeachment motion agains the RS Chairman it raised questions on his impartiality.

"The Vice President is not an elected or nominated Member of the Council of States . He is ex-officio Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha by being virtue of being Vice President as he is elected by MP's both of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. If the opposition is constrained to move an impeachment motion against him on grounds of partiality and bias it raises larger questions about selection of impartial presiding officers for our legislatures," he said

"Parliament must seriously address itself itself to this question for no house can run if the concerned Presiding officer's conduct is actuated with alleged bias or prejudice," he added.

On Tuesday, the Winter Session of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day after unruly scenes broke out during the proceedings. Members of Parliament from both the opposition and treasury benches exchanged heated remarks, leading to a disruption in the day's schedule.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20. (ANI)