Khesari Lal Yadav meets Tejashwi; says no plans to contest elections

Patna, Aug 14 (IANS) Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav on Thursday met Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav at his Patna residence, triggering speculation about a possible political debut.

Emerging from the meeting, Khesari dismissed talk of contesting the Bihar Assembly elections.

“Tejashwi is my elder brother. I came to seek his blessings, not to contest an election from anywhere. We came to express love and receive love,” he told reporters.

Khesari added that he also enquired about the health of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

“We are heroes, we make noise like this,” Khesari quipped, adding, “We want the best for Bihar. We will stand with whoever works for its betterment. The public will decide who that is. I am doing my bit through films and songs.”

Asked if he had prepared a song for the elections, he said, “I don’t sing for the Assembly; I sing for the public.”

On Tejashwi Yadav, the actor said, “He is a good young leader. The people of Bihar understand this better than as I live in Mumbai. I respect everyone and am available 24 hours for those with whom I have personal ties. Wherever I get love, I am there.”

Khesari reiterated that he has no current political plans.

“Today, I am here as a hero and an artist. I don’t know about tomorrow. Tejashwi bhaiya always says, ‘Babu, you should contest elections,’ but I always say no. He is leading so well and always thinks about Bihar.”

Khesari Lal Yadav has a close tie with the Lalu Prasad family.

During the Lok Sabha Election 2024, Khesari Lal Yadav actively campaigned for Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh in the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency.

He has a great fan following, and it was seen during the campaign when people, especially youths, turned in large numbers wherever he went for the campaign in Karakat.

--IANS

ajk/dan