Key players face acid tests in Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) The upcoming elections to the 29 Municipal Corporations in Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), slated for January 15, are set to witness a fierce contest among major political parties, including the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT), Congress, Ajit Pawar-led NCP, NCP(SP) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

The elections pose a significant test for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to retain the BJP's pole position. Simultaneously, Uddhav Thackeray faces the challenge of retaining power in the crucial Mumbai civic body while Eknath Shinde needs to prove that his faction of the Shiv Sena has the genuine support of the people.

All eyes are on the outcome in Mumbai, which has been a Shiv Sena stronghold, ruling the BMC since 1985, barring four years.

Following Eknath Shinde's rebellion, the Shiv Sena split, and several former corporators, who were elected on the united Shiv Sena ticket, switched allegiance from the Thackeray camp to the Shinde faction. This makes retaining Mumbai a major challenge for Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Even though a formal announcement of alliance remains a mere formality, notably, Uddhav Thackeray has secured the support of Raj Thackeray-led MNS for the election.

The BJP is determined to seize power in Mumbai this time. Both the BJP and Shinde's Shiv Sena are focused on defeating Uddhav Thackeray, making the Mumbai election one of the most intense and prestigious battles ever.

The outcome in Mumbai will be a litmus test for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Shiv Sena(UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray.

A BJP victory would significantly boost Devendra Fadnavis's stature. Conversely, Uddhav Thackeray retaining power despite the challenging circumstances would be a major victory for him. Eknath Shinde faces a challenge of maintaining his hold in the Thane district. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar considers Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and a few other Municipal Corporations crucial. The strength of Ajit Pawar's NCP is limited in Mumbai and Thane. In Pune, the BJP remains the main challenge for Ajit Pawar's NCP.

Incidentally, CM Fadnavis on Monday announced that BJP and NCP will have a friendly fight in Pune and the adjoining Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. This, he claimed, is to avoid a third party benefiting. There is significant anticipation regarding whether alliances will materialise within the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the municipal elections. The Congress has declared its intention to contest independently in Mumbai. BJP state President Ravindra Chavan last week announced that his party would contest the Mumbai elections as part of the Mahayuti. There are signs that the Thackeray brothers, Uddhav and Raj, may fight together in Mumbai and Thane, as the two have grown closer over the last five to six months, especially on the issue of maintaining Marathi pride, opposing the imposition of Hindi as the third language from Class one.

For Shiv Sena(UBT), the Mumbai election is an existential battle. While the Thackeray faction won more seats than the Shinde group in the Lok Sabha elections, the Shinde faction took the lead in the subsequent Assembly elections. Following this, several leaders and workers from the Thackeray faction defected to the Shinde faction, highlighting the critical importance of this election for Uddhav Thackeray's group.

In Nagpur and other Municipal Corporations in the Vidarbha region, the BJP is preparing to contest independently in a serious bid to consolidate its position. However, Congress faces a major challenge not just to revive but to increase its presence in the Vidarbha region, which used to be its political stronghold till 2014.

By and large, the BJP is determined to repeat its stellar performance witnessed in the state Assembly elections during the civic body elections while stitching an alliance with Shiv Sena and NCP in almost 27 municipal corporations except Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad to put in place a triple engine rule.

On the other hand, the MVA, which has yet to recover from the rout in the state Assembly polls, is struggling to maintain alliance as most of its cadres are shifting to the BJP and allies.

Stamped as mini Assembly elections, both Mahayuti and MVA are gearing up for a major battle ahead.

