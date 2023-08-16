MVA
J·Aug 16, 2023, 03:30 pm
Sharad Pawar applies ‘balm’, asserts he won’t quit MVA; slams BJP
J·Jul 29, 2023, 05:38 pm
Oppn bloc I.N.D.I.A.'s Mumbai meeting may be deferred to Sept as some leaders unavailable on Aug 25-26
J·Jul 02, 2023, 11:51 pm
MVA ravaged by 3rd ‘surgical strike’ in 3 years, after Shiv Sena, NCP splits
J·May 03, 2023, 02:57 pm
Raut not spokesman of Cong, he should stop interfering in other parties' affairs, says Patole; Sena (UBT) leader hits back
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
For "land-scam taint," MVA calls for CM Shinde's resignation
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
As Maha loses mega-projects, MVA calls Shinde-Fadnavis 'agents' of Gujarat
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
BJP bete noire 'Baby Penguin' Aditya Thackeray busy bonding with people
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
'Khoke crusade' sparks jostling, fisticuffs between MVA, Shinde group MLAs
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Sena vs Sena in SC: Team Shinde says heavens don't fall if CM is changed
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Blow for MVA as BJP wins 3 RS seats in Maharashtra
