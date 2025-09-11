Kerala: Rahul Mamkootathil row exposes factional undercurrents in Congress

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 11 (IANS) The controversy over suspended Congress leader Rahul Mamkootathil's potential presence in the Assembly session has opened a window into the deeper factional dynamics within the grand old party's Kerala unit, testing both its unity and leadership credibility.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan has taken a hardline position, insisting that Mamkoothathil should stay away.

His camp argues that Mamkoothathil's attendance would overshadow the opposition's legislative agenda, handing the ruling front an opportunity to deflect criticism and turn the spotlight on the "disciplinary crisis" of Congress.

For Satheesan, the episode has become a test of his authority to set the party's political course.

Yet the resistance is visible.

The A-group (the erstwhile faction in the party which is named after A.K. Antony), along with other sections within the party, believes Mamkootathil's absence could weaken their ability to confront the Left government.

They point to ruling front MLAs facing allegations who continue to occupy their seats, asking why the Congress should impose stricter standards on itself.

For them, Mamkootathil's exclusion is both politically costly and symbolically uneven.

Against this backdrop, senior leaders have tried to project unity.

They underlined that Mamkootathil's suspension was not Satheesan's individual decision but a unanimous move by the Congress leadership, endorsed by the AICC and announced by the KPCC president.

"Initially, the media asked me whether I had deviated from the line to protect this young man. Now they ask whether I have conspired to destroy him. How can the same person do both? Everyone knows that the complainant is not a Youth Congress worker. Many such dramas will unfold," said Satheesan to the media on Thursday.

But the very need to emphasise collective responsibility betrays the underlying rift.

The A-group has quietly voiced dissatisfaction, claiming Satheesan pushed for suspension when a section favoured harsher measures, while others were inclined toward restraint.

With the fresh Assembly session to begin next week, the Congress risks walking into the House divided, with its leadership defending a suspension on one hand while fielding internal dissent on the other.

How the party resolves this test will signal whether Satheesan can consolidate his leadership, or whether factional bargaining will once again dictate the Congress.

--IANS

sg/svn