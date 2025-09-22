Kerala Police raid Congress leader’s home in cyber abuse case targeting CPI-M woman leader

Kochi, Sep 22 (IANS) The Kerala Police on Monday conducted a search at the residence of Congress leader C.K. Gopalakrishnan, here, in connection with a cyber-abuse case filed by CPI-M woman leader K.J. Shine.

Shine, a popular leader of the party in Ernakulam district, was the losing candidate at the Ernakulam Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, which was won by Congress leader Hibi Eden.

An FIR has now been registered on the basis of Shine’s complaint, where she alleges she was humiliated in a case which had no iota of truth, and her dignity has been hugely affected.

Named in the FIR include Gopalakrishnan, the former closest aide of legendary CPI-M former chief minister V.S. Achuthanandan, and K.M. Shahjahan.

On Monday, authorities seized a mobile phone suspected to have been used for posting derogatory content on social media against Shine.

Police said technical investigations will determine whether the phone was indeed used to make the posts.

Gopalakrishnan was not present at the time of the raid, and police suspect he is absconding.

He is expected to receive a notice soon to appear for questioning in the case.

The investigation follows a complaint lodged by Shine. In order to expedite the inquiry into the cyber-attacks, the investigative team has requested assistance from Meta to trace the origin of the posts.

Police said further action, including arrests, will be taken once the report from Meta is received.

The report is critical to ascertain whether the accounts used for posting were operated by the accused individuals.

The case also involves cyber-attacks against CPI-M MLA K.N. Unnikrishnan, highlighting the broader scope of the investigation.

Authorities are reviewing over 100 social media accounts linked to the offensive posts and are considering to include more individuals as accused as the probe progresses.

Police emphasised that the Meta report will play a key role in moving forward with legal proceedings and ensuring accountability for online harassment.

In addition to Shine, complaints from other CPI-M leaders have underscored the seriousness of the case, prompting swift action by the investigation team.

The police have assured that the investigation will continue rigorously, with efforts to identify all responsible parties and take appropriate legal action.

The case reflects the growing concern over the misuse of social media for targeted harassment of political figures in Kerala.

Shahjahan said he will defend the case against him at the appropriate forum.

