Kerala NCP defies national leadership's call to resign

Thiruvananthapuram, July 15 (IANS) The Kerala unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which includes State Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran and party legislator Thomas K. Thomas, has dismissed calls by party national working president Praful Patel to either resign as legislators or align with the Ajit Pawar-led faction.

The Kerala NCP continues to remain an ally of the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). The internal rift began after Ajit Pawar broke away from the party headed by his uncle and party founder, Sharad Pawar.

The Election Commission recently dealt a blow to Sharad Pawar by recognising Ajit Pawar’s faction as the official NCP, granting it the party name and symbol. Following this, the Sharad Pawar faction has been renamed as NCP (Sharad Pawar), or NCP (SP), with the Kerala unit staying loyal to the veteran leader.

Praful Patel had earlier issued an ultimatum to the Kerala unit, asking its two legislators to either resign or switch allegiance to Ajit Pawar’s faction. While the initial deadline was May 31, a fresh letter reiterating the demand was sent recently, warning of consequences for non-compliance.

However, Thomas, who also serves as the state NCP president, dismissed the letter.

“Tell me, which party do Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule belong to? They (Ajit Pawar and Patel) all contested on the same symbol. We are with Pawarji. They have nothing better to do than send letters,” he said.

“The Kerala Assembly Speaker will decide our status. We’ve already informed the Supreme Court that we are with Pawar. No institution is above the apex court. Also, the NCP is a state party now, not a national one,” Thomas added.

State Minister Saseendran also brushed off Patel’s letter, calling it “no big deal.”

“At the appropriate time, we’ll do what is necessary. We now identify as NCP (SP),” he said.

The Kerala unit has ruled out aligning with Ajit Pawar’s faction, which is now part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Notably, the Left Front in Kerala recently faced a similar setback when JD(S) -- another constituent -- saw its national president and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda ally with the BJP.

JD(S), too, continues to be part of the ruling Left coalition in the state.

--IANS

sg/skp