Kerala CPI MLA struggles with debt, lives in leaking house

Thrissur (Kerala), July 26 (IANS) A legislator of the ruling government in Kerala is battling a severe financial crisis and is forced to live in a leaking house at Anthicadu in Thrissur during the season of torrential rains in the state. He is also finding it difficult to make ends meet.

C.C. Mukundan, first-time legislator of the CPI, represents the Natika assembly constituency in Thrissur. On Saturday morning, his party colleagues, including State Revenue Minister K. Rajan, also from the same district and the party, visited him after his leaking house was highlighted by TV channels.

Belonging to the scheduled caste community, Mukundan is reeling under a severe financial crisis, is now bedridden after slipping on rainwater that seeped into his house.

When Rajan and his party colleagues called on him, Mukundan was lying on his bed with his right leg in a temporary cast, due to the injury he had suffered.

Rajan said Mukundan never speaks of his hardships. “Our party will definitely do the needful to see that Mukundan’s woes are minimised and his concerns are addressed. We are more worried about his injured leg as we want him to get the best treatment. The other issues that he is facing will be addressed, too,” said Rajan.

Mukundan, after retiring from a Cooperative Society as an attender, joined full-time politics. His biggest burden is a bank loan of Rs 6 lakh, which he took for his daughter’s wedding a decade ago, which has now ballooned to over Rs 18 lakh.

After becoming a lawmaker in 2021, he purchased a car, which he says was a big mistake, as most of his honorarium he receives goes into repayment of this loan.

With his plight was highlighted by media channels, billionaire businessman M.A.Yusuf Ali, who also hails from the same town, got in touch with him and promised help to address his woes.

“I got a call from the office of Ali, but I said it’s my party that will decide,” said Mukundan after declining the offer.

Mukundan's wife is a former two-time local body representative of the CPI, and is presently a homemaker. With more party workers rallying behind Mukundan, relief for him seems imminent.

