Kerala: CPI-M leaders on defensive after DYFI leader’s audio leak sparks row

Thrissur, Sep 12 (IANS) The CPI-M leaders in Kerala’s Thrissur were on the defensive on Friday after a leaked audio clip of DYFI district secretary and state secretariat member V.P. Sarath Prasad triggered a political storm, prompting CPI-M district secretary Abdul Khader to dismiss the allegations as “baseless” and “distorted.”

Khader, responding to the controversy, said the recording dates back several years and has been sensationalised by television channels.

“There is nothing in it that matches reality. We will seek an explanation from Sharath regarding the matter. Media trials against the CPI-M are not new, and this is yet another attempt. The lives of our leaders are transparent, and the comments in the clip were inappropriate. The party will seek clarification and take appropriate action,” he asserted.

The audio, now circulating widely, contains explosive claims by Sarath that CPI-M leaders they financially advanced once they reach higher rungs in the party.

He alleged that an area secretary could collect around Rs 10,000 a month, a district-level functionary more than Rs 25,000.

“Our later life depends on the financial level we interact with,” Sarath is heard saying.

He singled out senior leaders like former State Minister and present MLA, A.C. Moideen and former party legislator M.K. Kannan, claiming that Moideen engaged in “large dealings” with upper-class networks while Kannan had accumulated assets worth crores, allegedly originating from selling groundnut.

Sarath has since clarified that the remarks were from a private conversation held about five years ago, linked to discussions on the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scandal.

“It was recorded without my knowledge. I never expected it to be leaked. Those who were in the committee at the time have now released it,” he explained, distancing himself from the renewed controversy.

Reacting to the storm, Kannan brushed aside the allegations. “I don’t take this seriously. The Enforcement Directorate questioned me for hours, and nothing came of it. So this makes no impact on me,” he said.

The episode has once again placed the CPI-M’s Thrissur leadership under scrutiny, with the party now battling both external criticism and internal embarrassment.

