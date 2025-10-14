Kerala: CPI M Gen Secy and KPCC chief ‘clash’ over ED notice to CM Vijayan’s son

Thiruvananthapuram Oct 14 (IANS) CPI-M general secretary M.A. Baby and KPCC President Sunny Joseph on Tuesday launched scathing critiques over the handling of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons issued against the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s son Vivek Kiran Vijayan.

Baby accused the media of acting as ED agents and dismissed reports about the summons, saying he had not confirmed receipt.

“The newspaper which first reported the news suffers from ‘mental disorder’. A section of the media is adopting UDF propaganda,” said Baby.

Baby emphasised that clarity emerged on all matters once the Chief Minister responded to these allegations.

However, Joseph accused the Chief Minister of using political influence to suppress the ED summons.

“The summons to the Chief Minister’s son was brushed aside using political power. If that’s not true, let him prove it,” Joseph said, claiming it was part of a political understanding between the state government and the Centre.

Joseph stressed that the notice sought bank account and property details and was served at the Chief Minister’s official residence.

“When a first summons isn’t accepted, the ED normally issues a second. If that, too is ignored, warrants and arrests follow. The public has every right to know what happened. Both the ED and the Chief Minister owe an explanation,” he said.

The KPCC chief also demanded clarity on whether follow-up action on the summons is pending or if the case has been closed, questioning the basis for any closure.

Highlighting contradictions between Baby’s and Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal’s statements, Joseph said, “While the Chief Minister gives his children a clean chit, his daughter faces a money-laundering case, and the documents against his son are already public. He cannot deny this,” added Joseph.

The sharp exchanges underline growing political tension in Kerala, with the opposition demanding transparency and accountability over sensitive investigations involving the Chief Minister’s family, even as the ruling party seeks to defend its handling of the matter.

--IANS

sg/dan