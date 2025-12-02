Kerala: Congress MLA faces fresh rape allegations

Thiruvananthapuram Dec 2 (IANS) The political crisis surrounding Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil deepened on Tuesday with a second young woman coming forward with a rape complaint, prompting the Congress leadership to move decisively to distance itself from the embattled legislator.

Already on the run, Rahul has been out of public glare for the past six days, and a fresh allegation surfaced hours before his anticipatory bail plea is to be heard by a court here, on the complaint raised by a lady last week.

The state party unit on Tuesday confirmed that it received the fresh complaint in the afternoon and immediately forwarded it to the State Police Chief, signalling a shift towards tougher disciplinary action.

The 23-year-old complainant, who resides in Bengaluru, had first approached the KPCC leadership as she was unwilling to pursue the matter legally at the outset.

After the party publicly stated that no complaint had been received, she resubmitted it—this time by email to Sonia Gandhi.

Her letter alleges that Rahul raped her after promising marriage, forced her to consider pregnancy, and later abandoned her.

The complaint also names one of Rahul’s closest associates in Pathanamthitta, claiming the assault occurred with his knowledge.

The woman, who says she met Rahul through social media, alleges that he brought her to a home stay under the pretext of meeting her in person.

She describes being overpowered, suffering breathing difficulties, and being assaulted again after being given medication.

The letter states she has already shared details of the abuse with the Crime Branch.

The complaint ends with an appeal that Rahul, whom she calls “misogynistic,” should no longer be allowed to interact with the public.

The KPCC had earlier suspended Rahul following a separate rape complaint from another Bengaluru-based woman.

That survivor, whose allegations led to the ongoing investigation, had also submitted her complaint to the KPCC before approaching the police.

She says she became mentally and physically devastated after the assault and that Rahul insisted she should become pregnant.

As investigators intensify efforts to locate Rahul—who remains absconding—the probe has widened significantly.

Police on Tuesday confirmed that the red Polo car he allegedly used to flee Palakkad belongs to a film actress who recently attended one of his housewarming events.

The vehicle was reportedly kept for two days at the residence of a senior Congress leader in Palakkad, raising suspicions that party leaders may have assisted his escape.

The victim, currently in Bengaluru, is likely to be questioned.

--IANS

sg/dan