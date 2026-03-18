Kerala: Congress-led UDF completes seat sharing for April 9 Assembly polls

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Kerala's Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan on Wednesday announced that the Congress-led UDF has finalised seat-sharing arrangements for all 140 Assembly constituencies, marking a crucial step in the alliance’s election preparations.

Read More

Kerala goes to the polls on April 9

Confirming the conclusion of prolonged negotiations, Satheesan said the United Democratic Front (UDF) has arrived at a consensus formula that accommodates all key partners while ensuring electoral balance across regions.

State Congress President Sunny Joseph added that candidates would be there in almost all constituencies by the end of the day, signalling a swift transition from negotiations to campaign mode.

Under the agreement, the Congress will contest 92 of the 140 seats under its own symbol and extend support to three independent candidates.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the principal ally in the front, has been allotted 27 seats.

The Kerala Congress-Joseph will contest eight seats, while the RSP will field candidates in four constituencies and support an independent in one seat.

This time, the major highlight is the Congress will be supporting three Independents -- all veteran CPI-M leaders, who were booted out after they attacked the party.

These are two-time minister G.Sudhakaran in Ambalappuzha, T.K.Govindan in Taliparambu, and former MLA P.K.Sasi in Ottappalam.

Another veteran CPI-M leader, V. Kunjikrishnan, has been given the Payyannur seat by the RSP from their quota of five seats.

Satheesan also said that the Congress would immediately announce candidates for 40 seats, indicating a phased but rapid rollout of its list.

The remaining seats have been distributed among five smaller allies, ensuring representation for influential leaders within the coalition.

These include sitting legislators such as Anoop Jacob of Kerala Congress-Jacob, K. K. Rema of the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP), and Mani C. Kappan of the Kerala Democratic Party (KDP).

Also accommodated are CMP veteran and key UDF strategist C. P. John and two-time former Left legislator P. V. Anvar, reflecting the front’s attempt to broaden its social and political base.

With seat-sharing sealed and candidate announcements underway, the UDF has effectively completed its electoral blueprint, positioning itself for a keen contest in the Assembly polls.

--IANS

sg/vd