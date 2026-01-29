Kerala BJP's protest against Priyanka aimed at 'protecting' CPI-M: Congress

Kalpetta, Jan 29 (IANS) Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President A.P. Anilkumar said on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) protest against Congress Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi was aimed at providing political cover to the CPI(M).

Instead of staging protests against CPI(M) leaders accused in the Sabarimala gold smuggling case, the BJP chose to march to the office of Priyanka Gandhi, he added, terming the move a deliberate attempt to shield the ruling party.

"What connection does Priyanka Gandhi have with the Sabarimala gold smuggling case?" Anilkumar asked.

He said that, based on an investigation being directly supervised by the High Court, CPI(M) leaders have been in jail for weeks.

"Then against whom should the BJP be protesting?" he asked.

The KPCC leader also questioned why the BJP was reluctant to march to the Kerala Chief Minister's Office or to the residence of the State's Devaswom Minister V.N. Vasavan.

"What is the BJP afraid of?" Anilkumar asked.

"Beyond those behind bars at present in connection with the Sabarimala gold smuggling case, the investigation needs to extend to senior CPI(M) leaders as well," he said.

"At such a crucial juncture, the BJP's actions amounted to a political drama consciously staged to protect the CPI(M)," he alleged.

"While the relationship between the BJP and the CPI(M) was earlier covert, it has now become increasingly overt," Anilkumar said, adding that the protest staged in Kalpetta was the clearest evidence of this emerging nexus.

He also linked the BJP's protest to a recent incident in the state Assembly, where the Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty made highly objectionable remarks against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

"In reality, there is no difference between the CPI(M) and the BJP," he said, alleging that the CPI(M) is now moving forward in tandem with the BJP when it comes to opposing the Congress.

According to Anilkumar, the BJP has consistently supported the CPI(M) even during Congress-led protests against the ruling party.

"Earlier, two spokespersons were required for the two parties. In the present circumstances, one spokesperson is enough for both," he remarked.

The statement made by Education Minister Sivankutty and the BJP's march to the CPI(M) office in Kalpetta together stand as proof of the deepening relationship between the two parties, Anilkumar alleged.

