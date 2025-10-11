KC Venugopal questions secrecy, seeks ED clarification on summons to CM Vijayan’s son

Kannur (Kerala), Oct 11 (IANS) AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal on Saturday raised serious concerns over the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summons to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s son in a money laundering case, terming the recent disclosure of the notice “highly suspicious.”

Venugopal pointed out that the ED had issued the summons in 2023, but it has surfaced only now. He emphasized that the notice was originally highly confidential.

“If the ED issues notices to Congress or other opposition leaders, it becomes a nationwide spectacle. Even routine questioning or procedural arrests are blown up in the media, as seen in the National Herald case or the Hemant Soren case in Jharkhand. In the case of the Chief Minister’s son, the ED did not seek such publicity,” Venugopal said.

He demanded that the ED clarify the current status of the case.

Key questions, he said, remain unanswered. The Congress leader demanded that the ED clarify the current status of the case -- whether the Chief Minister’s son was questioned, if the proceedings are ongoing, and what follow-up action has been taken, to avoid any speculation.

Venugopal also criticized the Chief Minister and the CPI-M for not legally contesting the summons when it was issued.

“Even if the ED action was politically motivated, the Chief Minister and his party should have challenged it in court. They were obligated to maintain the confidentiality of the summons, as is standard procedure,” he said, adding that the leak has only fueled doubts and suspicions about the handling of the matter.

Highlighting procedural irregularities, Venugopal referred to Vijayan’s breakfast at Kerala House with central ministers and visits to ministers’ residences without officials present.

“These actions, combined with the ED notice kept under wraps for over two years, suggest a lack of transparency. The Chief Minister has a responsibility to clarify these matters based on facts rather than offering vague denials,” he said.

“Everything about this case appears irregular. The Chief Minister must speak openly, provide factual clarity, and address public concerns,” added Venugopal.

--IANS

sg/skp