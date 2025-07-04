Karnataka Police bust drug peddling gang after parents' complaint, arrest five

Mangaluru, July 4 (IANS) Acting on a complaint filed by a parent regarding his son’s drug addiction, the Karnataka Police have busted a gang of drug peddlers in Mangaluru district, officials said on Friday.

The Cyber Crime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) Police in Mangaluru, acting on the complaint, arrested a five-member gang involved in peddling drugs, targeting students and employees in the coastal region.

The arrested individuals have been identified as 21-year-old Tushar, 20-year-old Dhanvi Shetty, 19-year-old Sagar Karkera, 23-year-old Vikas Thapa, and 24-year-old Vignesh Kamat. All the accused are residents of Mangaluru. The police have seized narcotic substances worth Rs 5.20 lakh from them.

The police raided the gang's hideout and apprehended the accused while they were preparing to package and sell the narcotics.

According to police, the accused used to prepare small packets of narcotic substances and sell each for Rs 1,000. Following a preliminary inquiry and the recording of statements from the accused, the investigation is now focusing on the source of the drugs and how they were procured.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy stated that two parents approached the police and reported that their children had become addicted to drugs. Based on their complaints, a probe was launched, leading to the arrest of five drug peddlers.

He further added that the accused have been remanded to judicial custody. "Because two parents came forward to lodge complaints, we were able to bust a gang that was supplying drugs to at least 200 individuals. If ten parents come forward, we can prevent the supply of drugs to thousands," he said.

Reddy also appealed to the public to share information with the police. "If such information is provided, we can ensure that drugs are not available anywhere in Mangaluru. We will treat drug addicts as victims and will focus on arresting those who supply drugs to them," he added.

The New Delhi-based Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a major international drug syndicate with critical operational links traced to Udupi, Karnataka, recently.

The investigation had revealed that a call centre in Udupi had played a key role in gathering international orders and dispatching the banned pharmaceutical drugs to over four continents.

--IANS

mka/dpb