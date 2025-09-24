Karnataka: Jilted lover arrested in murder case

Shivamogga, Sep 24 (IANS) A young woman was allegedly killed by her jilted lover by pushing her into the Bhadra canal in Karnataka's Shivamogga district.

A case has been registered at Bhadravathi Rural Police Station in this regard.

The police have arrested the jilted lover and his father in connection with the case.

The arrested individuals have been identified as 20-year-old Surya and his father, Swamy.

The deceased girl has been identified as 19-year-old Swathi.

According to the police, the accused Surya claimed that, as their families opposed the relationship, he and Swathi had jumped into the Bhadra canal to commit suicide.

Surya said that he came out of the canal with the help of a tree trunk, but Swathi died.

The deceased girl was a second-year undergraduate student, while the accused worked at a private firm. They were neighbours and had been in a relationship for three years. Swathi's family alleged that Surya murdered her.

They also claimed that Surya had "tortured" her to force her into marriage, as the family had decided not to marry her off until she completed her education.

The two had reportedly fought over the matter. On September 21, the accused Surya allegedly took Swathi to the canal and pushed her into it after she refused to marry him.

Swathi's body was recovered on Tuesday evening.

Speaking to the media, a family member of Swathi said, "Our daughter was studying in the second year of graduation at Sahyadri College. The accused Surya tortured her over the phone and constantly threatened that if she did not agree to marry him, he would consume poison and commit suicide. He even slashed his hand to blackmail Swathi and followed her. He forcibly took her near the canal and committed the crime."

They also alleged that after committing the act, Surya staged a drama, pretending that he too had jumped into the canal and attempted to create a scene suggesting he had consumed poison.

The police have launched a further investigation into the incident.

In another incident, a man stabbed his second wife 11 times in full public view and surrendered before the police in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as 43-year-old Lohitashwa, also known as Lokesh, a native of Sira town in Tumakuru district. The incident took place on Monday in front of the accused's 12-year-old daughter.

DCP (West) S. Girish stated on Tuesday that the accused voluntarily surrendered before the police and has been booked under Section 103 of the BNS Act. He added that Lokesh committed the crime out of suspicion that his wife was involved with other men, a claim that appears unfounded at this stage.

