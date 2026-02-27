J&K Police intensify crackdown; warrants issued against United Jihad Council head, HM operatives

Srinagar, Feb 27 (IANS) The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said it has secured non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against the chief of the United Jihad Council (UJC) and three other operatives of the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) as part of an intensified crackdown on terrorist operatives.

A CIK spokesperson said the warrants were obtained in connection with FIR No. 05/1996 registered at Police Station CIK under Sections 121, 121-A, 153-A and 153-B of the Ranbir Penal Code, read with Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Sections 2/3 of the E&IMCO Act.

“In a significant step towards dismantling terror networks and reinforcing the rule of law, Counter Intelligence Kashmir has secured Non-Bailable Warrants against four accused operatives of the proscribed terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen in connection with the said FIR,” the spokesperson said.

He said the Court of the Additional Sessions Judge, TADA/POTA (Special Judge designated under the NIA Act), Srinagar, after hearing the prosecution and the Investigating Officer and examining the case record, issued NBWs against the following accused:

Mohd Yousuf Shah, also known as Syed Salahuddin, son of Ghulam Rasool Shah, a resident of Soibugh, Budgam. Police described him as the chief of the United Jihad Council and Hizbul Mujahideen and alleged that he is involved in several terror-related FIRs registered in various police stations across the Kashmir Valley.

Ghulam Nabi Khan, also known as Amir Khan, son of Ghulam Rasool Khan, a resident of Liver Srigufwara, Anantnag. According to police, he is the Deputy Supreme Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen and is alleged to be involved in recruitment into militant ranks and coordination of terror-related activities. FIRs are stated to be registered against him in various police stations across the Valley as well as with central investigating agencies.

Sher Mohammad, also known as Bahadur/Riyaz, son of Sher Ahmad, a resident of Malangam, Bandipora. Police said he is a commander of Hizbul Mujahideen and is allegedly involved in a variety of terror-related activities. Cases have been registered against him under provisions of the UAPA and the E&IMCO Act.

Nasir Yousuf Qadri, son of Mohammad Yousuf Qadri, a resident of Sheeltang, Dar Mohalla, Habbakadal, later residing at Abu-Baker Colony, Bemina, Srinagar. Police said he is associated with Hizbul Mujahideen and is alleged to be involved in operating Kashmir Media Service (KMS), which, according to police, disseminates anti-India propaganda and issues threats.

The case originated on April 5, 1996, following information received at Police Station CIK, Srinagar, that Pakistan-based handlers and intelligence agencies were motivating and facilitating Kashmiri youth to undergo terrorist training in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan with the objective of waging war against India.

“During the course of investigation, substantial material evidence was gathered establishing prima facie involvement of the accused affiliated with the banned terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen in unlawful activities, including radicalisation, recruitment and facilitation of terrorist operations,” the spokesperson said.

He added that despite sustained efforts by CIK to apprehend them, the accused have remained absconding and have deliberately evaded arrest.

The court observed that the offences alleged are grave in nature and relate to waging war against the State and activities prejudicial to national security. It further held that custodial examination of the accused is essential for effective investigation and securing the ends of justice.

The court directed the Station House Officer/Investigating Officer of Police Station CIK, Srinagar, to execute the warrants and produce the accused before it at the earliest.

“This decisive legal action underscores CIK’s sustained resolve to pursue terror-related cases to their logical conclusion, irrespective of the passage of time. Counter Intelligence Kashmir remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard national security and ensure that individuals involved in activities threatening the sovereignty and integrity of the nation are brought within the ambit of law,” the spokesperson said.

