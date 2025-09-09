J&K L-G greets Radhakrishnan for Vice-Presidential poll victory

Srinagar, Sep 9 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Tuesday greeted Vice President-elect C.P. Radhakrishnan for being elected as the vice president of the country.

J&K L-G said on X said, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan Ji on being elected as the Vice President of India. “Your profound wisdom, vision and rich experience in public life will further strengthen the nation’s journey of progress and prosperity.”

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, a veteran leader with deep roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was elected on Tuesday as the 15th Vice President of India, becoming the third leader from Tamil Nadu to hold the post.

The 67-year-old succeeds Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned on July 21, citing health reasons.

The election was held between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. with members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha forming the 781-member electoral college.

A total of 13 MPs abstained from voting—seven from the Biju Janata Dal, four from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, one from the Shiromani Akali Dal, and one independent MP.

Radhakrishnan, who also serves as the Governor of Maharashtra, was the nominee of the NDA.

He was pitted against Justice B. Sudershan Reddy, the joint opposition candidate fielded by the INDIA bloc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast the first vote, followed by Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, J.P. Nadda, and Kiren Rijiju, among others.

On the opposition side, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those who exercised their franchise.

The Vice-Presidential election took place 50 days after Dhankhar’s resignation, setting up a direct contest between the ruling alliance and the opposition.

