JK Elections: Kharge cancels Udhampur rally after falling ill during Kathua speech; now stable

Udhampur: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's rally at Raja Ram Singh Stadium in the Ramnagar Constituency of Udhampur District, Jammu and Kashmir, was cancelled after he felt slightly unwell while addressing a public meeting in Kathua.

On Sunday, Kharge became unwell while speaking at a rally in the Jasrota area of Kathua district. However, party leaders confirmed that his condition is now stable.

Kharge was discharged from a hospital in Kathua after experiencing mild discomfort during the public meeting. He was there to pay tribute to a head constable who was killed in an anti-terror operation in the district.

Congress leader Amit Kumar Tunna explained that Kharge felt unwell during the rally in Jasrota and was subsequently taken to the hospital.

Mool Raj, the Congress candidate from Ramnagar, stated that Kharge had intended to visit Ramnagar, but his health condition prevented him from doing so. Kharge has promised to visit Ramnagar after October 8.

Earlier, Congress leader Thakur Balbir Singh said that the Congress President felt suffocated due to the extreme heat. Despite this, Kharge completed his speech.

"He felt suffocated because of the extreme heat, yet he still completed his speech. He will rest and then proceed to his next event in Ramnagar," Singh said.

After resting, Kharge resumed his speech, reassuring the crowd that he was fine, stating, "I am not going to die so early."

"We will fight to restore statehood. I am 83 years old, and I am not going to die so soon. I will live until PM Modi is removed from power," Kharge added.

During his address in Jasrota, Kharge criticised the BJP-led central government, accusing them of running a remote-controlled administration through the Lieutenant Governor.

"These people (the central government) never intended to hold elections. If they had wanted to, they would have done so within a couple of years. They only started preparing after the Supreme Court's order. PM Modi has done nothing for the youth of India in the past 10 years. Ask BJP leaders if they have brought prosperity in the last decade," he remarked.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, son of Mallikarjun Kharge, also shared a post on X, stating that his father was doing well despite experiencing low blood pressure.

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge felt slightly unwell while addressing a public meeting in Jasrota, Jammu & Kashmir. He has been checked by his medical team and, apart from slightly low blood pressure, he is doing well. His resolve and the goodwill of the people keep him strong," Priyank posted.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections are being held in three phases. The first phase took place on 18 September, and the second on 25 September in six districts: Ganderbal, Budgam, Srinagar, Rajouri, Reasi, and Poonch.

The third and final phase of polling is scheduled for 1 October, with vote counting to take place on 8 October. These are the first Assembly elections in the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370, and after a decade-long gap.

—ANI