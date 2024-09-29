JK Elections: Mallikarjun Kharge falls ill at rally, says, 'not going to die so early'

Kathua: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday became unwell while addressing a rally in the Jasrota area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and is now stable, party leaders said.

Kharge was discharged from a hospital in Kathua after he felt slightly unwell while addressing a public meeting in Jasrota.

Kharge was paying tribute to a head constable killed in an anti-terror operation in Kathua.

Congress leader Thakur Balbir Singh said that the Congress President felt suffocated due to the extreme heat.

"He (Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge) felt suffocated due to the extreme heat and still he completed his speech... He will take some rest and then leave for another programme in Ramnagar," he said.

After taking a rest, Kharge resumed his speech, reassuring the crowd that his health was fine and saying that he was not going to die so early.

"We will fight to restore statehood...I am 83 years old, I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power," the Congress leader said.

While addressing a public meeting in Jasrota, Kharge attacked the BJP-led central government, accusing them of operating a remote-controlled government, via the Lieutenant Governor.

"These people (Central Government) never wanted to conduct the elections. They would have done it within a couple of years if they wanted to. They started preparing for elections after the order of the Supreme Court... They did want elections. They wanted to operate a remote-controlled government via the Lieutenant Governor... PM Modi did not give anything to the youth of India in the last 10 years. Can you believe in a person who cannot bring back your prosperity in 10 years? If a BJP leader comes in front of you, ask them if they brought prosperity or not," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister and son of Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyank Kharge, shared a post on X and said that apart from slightly low blood pressure, the Congress President is doing well.

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge felt slightly unwell while addressing a public meeting in Jasrota, Jammu & Kashmir. He has been checked upon by his medical team and apart from slightly low blood pressure, he is doing well...His resolve, along with people's good wishes, keeps him going strong," he posted on X.

Elections are being held in three phases in Jammu and Kashmir.

The first phase of Assembly polls was held on September 18 while the second phase of polling was held on September 25, in the six districts of Ganderbal, Budgam, Srinagar, and Jammu regions: Rajouri, Reasi, and Poonch.

The third and final phase of polling is scheduled for October 1, while the counting of votes will take place on October 8.

Assembly elections are being held in the Union Territory after a gap of ten years and are the first since the abrogation of Article 370.

