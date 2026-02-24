J&K: ANTF Kashmir apprehends two Punjab-based drug peddlers

Srinagar, Feb 24 (IANS) The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Kashmir announced on Tuesday the arrest of two Punjab-based drug peddlers and the recovery of 79 grams of heroin in the Srinagar and Budgam districts.

Read More

According to an official statement, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Kashmir apprehended two Punjab-based drug peddlers in separate operations in Srinagar and Budgam districts, recovering 79 grams of heroin.

In the first operation, based on credible and specific intelligence, ANTF Kashmir apprehended Ajay Kumar, son of Joginder and resident of Mustafabad Jattan, Gurdaspur, Punjab, from the Gangbugh area of Srinagar district.

During the search, 42 grams of heroin were recovered from his possession. Preliminary investigation indicates the accused procured the contraband from Punjab and intended to distribute it in the Gangbugh area.

First Information Report (FIR) No. 02/2026 under Sections 8 and 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Police StationIn a separate operation, ANTF Kashmir apprehended Jhon Masih, son of Balwinder Masih and resident of Mustafabad Jatin, Gurdaspur, Punjab, in Budgam district, recovering 37 grams of heroin from his possession.his possession.​

Consequently, First Information Report (FIR) No. 03/2026 under Sections 8 and 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Police Station ANTF Kashmir.

Both operations were conducted based on specific intelligence inputs developed by ANTF Kashmir concerning the involvement of the accused in inter-state narcotics trafficking. Further investigation is underway to uncover the forward and backward linkages of the drug supply chain and to identify other individuals involved in the illicit trade.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force, J&K, reiterates its commitment to intensifying efforts against drug smuggling and dismantling networks in the narcotics trade. The public is urged to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and share credible information related to drug trafficking to help safeguard the youth and ensure a drug-free Jammu & Kashmir.​

--IANS

sq/dan