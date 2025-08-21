Jharkhand: Youth murdered over money dispute in Palamu, body burnt in forest; two arrested

Palamu (Jharkhand), Aug 21 (IANS) In a shocking case, a youth was allegedly killed over a financial dispute and his body was burnt in a forest in Palamu district of Jharkhand in an attempt to destroy evidence, officials said on Thursday.

Police have arrested two accused in connection with the case and recovered the skeletal remains of the victim.

The incident took place in Ghutuwa village under Lesliganj police station. The victim, Manoj Bhuiyan alias Manu Bhuiyan, a resident of Bauliya Tola, had been missing for four days.

On August 20, his brother Lalan Bhuiyan lodged a written complaint expressing suspicion of foul play.

Acting on the complaint, police registered an FIR (No. 111/2025) under Sections 103(1), 238(B), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

Police said inquiries revealed that on August 16, Manoj was strangled to death by Janeshwar Singh and his father, Rajeshwar Singh, both residents of the same village, following a dispute over money.

The next day, the accused allegedly carried the body to Bhuri forest, where they set it on fire to conceal the crime, police said.

During the investigation, police recovered burnt skeletal remains from the forest site. The remains have been sent for forensic examination, and DNA testing will be conducted if necessary for conclusive identification.

Both accused were arrested on Thursday, interrogated, and later sent to judicial custody after they confessed to the crime, police said.

A special investigation team led by the Lesliganj police station in charge, Uttam Kumar Rai, was constituted to crack the case. The team included Sub-Inspector Vikram Sheel, SI Raju Manjhi, ASI Ajay Kumar, and other police personnel.

The gruesome killing and subsequent recovery of the remains have caused a sensation in the area, sparking outrage and fear among locals. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

