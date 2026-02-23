Jagan demands action over deaths due to milk adulteration

Amaravati, Feb 23 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock and anguish over the tragic incident in Rajamahendravaram, where four persons have reportedly died after consuming adulterated milk, while several others are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those hospitalised.

Y.S. Jagan stated that negligence in food safety enforcement has directly endangered public lives and demanded that the government take stringent action against those responsible for the adulteration.

He emphasised that such incidents reflect serious lapses in monitoring and regulatory mechanisms, and insisted that immediate corrective steps must be taken to ensure that similar tragedies do not recur.

The YSRCP leader urged the Health Department to take swift control of the situation by ensuring the best possible medical care to all affected individuals, closely monitor their health condition, and, if necessary, deploy expert medical teams for comprehensive treatment.

He called for urgent administrative intervention to strengthen food safety inspections and restore public confidence in essential commodities like milk.

Four deaths have been reported in two days due to alleged anuria (inability to pass urine), suspected to be linked to milk adulteration.

Two of those undergoing treatment in hospitals died since Sunday night. They were identified as S. Seshagiri Rao (72) and Radha Krishnamurthy (74).

The condition of three of those taken ill is stated to be critical.

Two deaths were reported earlier. All the victims are from Laala Cheruvu and Chowdeswari Nagar areas of Rajahmundry (Rajamahendravaram) city in East Godavari district.

At least 14 people were admitted to various hospitals with symptoms of anuria since February 15. They include four members of the same family.

As the milk vendor for all the affected families is the same, health authorities suspected milk adulteration resulting in anuria.

