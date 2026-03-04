Iran Embassy opens condolence book for Ayatollah Khamenei

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Iran's Embassy in New Delhi has announced that a condolence book will be opened in memory of late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Imam Ali Khamenei, who was “martyred” on February 28, during joint United States and Israeli military strikes on Tehran.

Iranian state television and official statements described the Supreme Leader's death as an act of martyrdom that occurred amid escalating conflict.

The eighty-six-year-old cleric, who had guided the nation since 1989, lost his life in airstrikes that also targeted several other high-ranking officials. Several members of his family were also killed.

Across Iran, days of national mourning began immediately, accompanied by public declarations of continued resistance and unity in the face of what the government called an act of aggression.

In response to the profound loss felt by the Iranian people and supporters worldwide, the embassy in New Delhi has invited members of the Indian public, members of the diplomatic community, and anyone wishing to express sympathy to visit the premises and sign the condolence book.

The gesture allows people to record their respects and offer personal messages during this time of sorrow for the Iranian nation and the wider Muslim community, it said.

The condolence book will remain open on three specific days. It will be available on Thursday (March 5), Friday (March 6), and Monday (March 9).

On each of these days, the book can be signed between 10 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m.

The embassy expressed gratitude in advance for all expressions of solidarity and condolence that arrive during this difficult period.

Similar condolence arrangements have been set up at Iranian diplomatic missions in various countries, underscoring the widespread attention that Ayatollah Khamenei's martyrdom has received and the Islamic Republic's emphasis on collective strength and resolve at a moment of significant challenge.

The opening of the book in New Delhi stands as one small but meaningful way for friends of Iran in India to participate in the shared mourning and to affirm support for the nation at this juncture in its history.

--IANS

sktr/vd