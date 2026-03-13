Inspector posts for bodybuilders: Venugopal alleges backdoor appointments in Kerala police force

Thiruvananthapuram, March 13 (IANS) K.C. Venugopal, MP and General Secretary of the Indian National Congress, on Friday accused the Kerala government of making controversial backdoor appointments to the post of police Inspector, alleging that bodybuilders with links to the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) were given the posts in violation of established recruitment norms.

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Venugopal said the move amounts to a “direct challenge to the unemployed youth of Kerala,” who spend years preparing for competitive examinations conducted by the Kerala Public Service Commission.

He pointed out that bodybuilding is not recognised as a sporting discipline eligible for recruitment under the sports quota.

In addition, there exists a clear order that the post of police Inspector cannot be filled through direct sports quota appointments.

Despite this, the government allegedly bypassed these rules to grant the appointments.

The Congress leader also raised questions over the age of those appointed, noting that the upper age limit for police recruitment is 25 years, whereas the individuals in question are reportedly aged 40 and 38.

“Those who raise slogans for the CPI-M can apparently secure direct appointments without a written test, interview or physical fitness test. But those who study hard, clear examinations and interviews are left without jobs even if they protest outside the Secretariat,” he said.

Venugopal claimed that the Cabinet had initially decided in January last year to directly appoint the individuals, but the move became controversial.

Following criticism, a physical fitness test was conducted, during which one of the candidates reportedly failed.

However, after he submitted an application, the government allegedly directed the chief of the Kerala Police to appoint him without conducting another test.

He alleged that the order was issued hurriedly as the government’s tenure nears completion.

The Congress leader further claimed that more than two lakh backdoor appointments have been made in the past decade and that several leaders of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and their spouses have secured key posts.

Warning that such appointments could be regularised if the present government continues in power, Venugopal said a government led by the United Democratic Front would review all alleged illegal appointments and ensure justice for unemployed youth.

--IANS

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