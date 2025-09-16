Infiltrators are a big problem: BJP’s Rohan Gupta backs PM Modi’s Seemanchal remark

Ahmedabad, Sep 16 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that every infiltrator will have to leave the country during a public rally in Bihar's Purnea, BJP national spokesperson Rohan Gupta on Tuesday backed the Prime Minister's stance, calling infiltrators a “serious threat to national security.”

PM Modi on Monday took aim at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, warning that every infiltrator would have to leave the country.

“Today, a huge demographic crisis has arisen due to infiltrators in Seemanchal and Eastern India. People of Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and many other states are worried about the safety of their sisters and daughters,” the Prime Minister had said.

Backing this statement, Rohan Gupta said, “In Seemanchal, we’ve observed that Aadhar card registrations have crossed 108 per cent and even 110 per cent— clearly indicating more Aadhar cards than people. This is a red flag. It’s not just data manipulation — it’s a direct threat to our internal security. PM Modi has rightly called this out.”

He added, “Infiltrators dilute the demographic structure, strain resources, and create law-and-order problems. Other state governments and political parties should stop politicising the issue and support this initiative. This is about national interest, not party lines.”

Gupta also responded to growing calls for the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of the voter list, especially in West Bengal, after Bihar.

“SIR is the need of the hour. Across India, people migrate between states or districts, and many end up registered as voters in more than one place,” Gupta said.

“The Opposition is playing petty politics here — instead of addressing double voting, they’re crying foul in the name of vote theft. SIR isn’t political; it’s a national reform.”

Commenting on the Supreme Court’s refusal to stay the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, the BJP leader said the stay was a reality check for the Opposition.

“The Supreme Court has once again exposed the hollow claims of the Opposition. On the first day, they propagated lies that the Waqf Amendment Bill was aimed at grabbing Muslim land or curbing religious freedom. Today, the court clarified that this Waqf Act is in line with the Constitution and cannot be stayed. This is a tight slap on those spreading misinformation,” Gupta said.

Taking a dig at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s five-day Bihar Adhikar Yatra, which kicked off from Jehanabad on September 16, Gupta said the more Yadav travels, the more people will be reminded of Bihar’s Jungle Raj.

"The more Tejashwi Yadav moves around, the more the people of Bihar will recall the horrors of Jungle Raj. Bihar has come a long way from those days. People now support the development path shown by the NDA. They have seen progress and won’t go back," he added.

The RJD’s Adhikar Yatra follows Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra, which spanned 110 Assembly constituencies in poll-bound Bihar. Tejashwi’s yatra will conclude in Vaishali district on September 20, aimed at galvanising support for the INDIA bloc ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in states.

--IANS

jk/uk