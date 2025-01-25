Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

New Delhi: Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Saturday. He laid a wreath at Rajghat and signed the visitors book.

Subianto was accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Pabitra Margherita. In a post shared on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "A tribute to the lasting legacy of Bapu. Indonesia President @prabowo of Indonesia paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat today morning."

Prabowo Subianto is the Chief Guest for India's 76th Republic Day celebrations. His visit marks his first State Visit to India since assuming office in October 2024.

Earlier in the day, Prabowo Subianto received ceremonial at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The ceremonial welcome highlights the significance of the visit and sets the stage for enhanced diplomatic discussions between India and Indonesia.

Prabowo Subianto said Indonesia considers India a "very great friend" and expressed his commitment to promoting closer cooperation and closer partnership with India.

He said, "I just express my deepest appreciation and the great honour I received today. I have been officially invited to India. Indonesia considers India a very great friend. India was one of the first countries, maybe the first country to recognise our independence, to support us in our struggle for independence, we will never forget what India did to help us. I am very honoured today and I am doubly honoured that tomorrow I will be the chief guest at your Republic Day parade."

"So, Madam President, I would like to express my deepest thanks. Excellency, Prime Minister Modi, just to express to you that I 'm committed to promoting closer cooperation, closer partnership with India. That is my determination," he added.

"A special welcome for a special friend! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn & PM @narendramodi warmly welcomed President @prabowo of Indonesia on his maiden State Visit to India. President @prabowo received a ceremonial welcome & Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt," Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

According to MEA's earlier press release, India and Indonesia share warm and friendly ties spanning over millenia. As a Comprehensive Strategic Partner, Indonesia is an important pillar in India's Act East Policy and our vision of the Indo-Pacific. The State Visit of Indonesia's President will provide an opportunity for the leaders to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral ties as well as to discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The political relationship between the two countries was solidified during their shared struggles for independence. Indonesia's first Republic Day guest, President Sukarno, was honored in 1950, and both countries have supported the independence movements of Asian and African nations, exemplified by their roles in the Bandung Conference and the formation of the Non-Aligned Movement.

In defence, the two nations have grown closer in recent years, with a Defence Cooperation Agreement signed in May 2018, reflecting their growing strategic partnership. This visit marks a further step toward strengthening these ties. (ANI)