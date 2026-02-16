Indisposed Punjab CM may miss ‘anti-drug’ mega rally in Moga

Chandigarh, Feb 16 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann may miss the “anti-drug” mega rally in Moga as he has been undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Mohali after experiencing exhaustion on Sunday evening.

The “anti-drug rally” under the government’s ‘Yuddh Nasheyan Viruddh’ campaign will see the presence of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Mann’s Cabinet colleagues.

A statement by Fortis Hospital on Sunday said, “Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Fortis Hospital Mohali on 15th February 2026 for a routine medical evaluation. “He underwent a comprehensive clinical assessment and standard diagnostic investigations. All vital parameters are stable and within normal limits. He is currently experiencing exhaustion and has been admitted for observation and supportive care. His condition is stable, and he remains under the supervision of a multidisciplinary medical team.”

The Chief Minister was rushed to Fortis Hospital from Dhuri town when his blood pressure shot up.

On Sunday, Kejriwal and CM Mann paid obeisance at the revered Rankeshwar Mahadev Temple and performed 'puja' at the historic Siddh Peeth in Dhuri.

Greeting people at the festival, the AAP chief described Mahashivratri as a civilizational celebration rooted in India’s ancient spiritual tradition and prayed that Lord Bholenath’s grace always remains upon every citizen.

CM Mann reaffirmed that the government remained firmly committed to preserving and promoting the state’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage for future generations.

He underscored that from commemorating the Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Teg Bahadur to celebrating the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Ravidass, the government continued to honour its glorious legacy with pride and devotion.

CM Mann was discharged from Fortis Hospital in September 2025 after he was hospitalised following exhaustion and low heart rate. At that time, his visit to flood-affected areas of Punjab was also cancelled due to his illness. In September 2024, when he was hospitalised, Fortis said that due to an increase in pressure in the Chief Minister's pulmonary artery, there was pressure on his heart, leading to irregular blood pressure.

