India's Economic Prosperity Linked to Maritime Security, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: India's economic prosperity is linked to its maritime security, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday.

He was addressing senior Navy officers and other civilian staff of the Indian Navy during the celebration of the 'Year of Naval Civilians' event at Dr DS Kothari Auditorium, DRDO Bhawan. The ceremony showcased the remarkable achievements and contributions of Naval Civilians.

"It is necessary to protect our territorial waters, ensure freedom of navigation, and keep our sea routes, which are our maritime highways, safe," he said.

He added that in recent years American and other European naval powers had reduced their presence in the IOR region while the Indian Navy had increased it, but despite this, there is a possibility of increased threats in the Gulf of Aden, Red Sea and the sea areas adjacent to East African countries. In view of this, the Indian Navy is working towards increasing its presence further.

"Cyber Security has now also become a very important part of Maritime Security. Given the speed at which cyber attacks are increasing, ignoring them can prove fatal. I believe that there is a need to run a special awareness campaign about cyber security in the armed forces," he added.

Most people know India as a subcontinent due to its vast land boundaries, but if it look carefully, India is no less important as an island nation, he added.

"We have to increase our Critical Capability, and in the coming times, we will have to focus on strengthening both our offensive and defensive responses and to achieve this planning is very important. And there should also be a consultative approach in this planning process, in which we consult all the stakeholders including Naval civilians have a very important role," he added.

In view of India's strategic location and its geopolitical situation in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), the Defence Ministerh reiterated the resolve of the Government, to strengthen the Navy, terming it as a necessity in today's times.

