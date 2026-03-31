Indian Navy chief outlines maritime strategy, self-reliant push at DSSC

Wellington (Tamil Nadu), March 31 (IANS) Indian Navy chief, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, underlined the force's pivotal role in protecting national maritime interests while also shedding light on evolving trends in naval warfare.

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Addressing the 81st Staff Course at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington virtually on Monday, Admiral Tripathi focused on India’s rich maritime legacy, emerging security challenges, and the force’s preparedness to tackle hybrid threats in an increasingly complex global environment.

“Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, addressed the 81st Staff Course at DSSC, Wellington via VC on 30 Mar 26. The Navy chief highlighted India’s rich maritime legacy and the ongoing transformation of the Indian Navy into a combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future-ready force driven by the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said in a post on X.

"He emphasised the Indian Navy’s crucial role in safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests and discussed emerging trends in naval warfare. He also underlined the Navy’s preparedness to tackle both conventional and unconventional challenges," it added.

During the address, Admiral Tripathi elaborated on the Navy’s long-term vision aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, placing strong emphasis on indigenous shipbuilding and technological self-reliance.

The roadmap includes plans to induct more than 155 indigenous warships by 2030 and over 200 by 2035, reflecting an accelerated pace of modernisation.

Officials highlighted that in recent years, new naval platforms have been commissioned at a rapid pace, averaging one vessel every 40 days. Key examples of indigenisation include platforms such as INS Vikrant, INS Arnala, INS Vindhyagiri, and INS Imphal.

Additionally, more than 50 naval platforms are currently under construction across Indian shipyards, including Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Goa Shipyard Limited, and Cochin Shipyard Limited.

The Navy has also significantly increased indigenous content in existing platforms, including upgrades to INS Vikramaditya, aligning with the broader objective of strengthening domestic defence manufacturing and reducing dependency on imports.

The address reinforced the Indian Navy’s commitment to evolving into a technologically advanced and future-ready force, capable of addressing both traditional and emerging threats while contributing to national security and maritime stability.

--IANS

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