Indian Army truck driver booked for rash driving after escaping collision with Kolkata Police Commissioner's vehicle (Ld)

Kolkata, Sep 2 (IANS) The Kolkata Police in a statement said on Tuesday that a case relating to the violation of traffic rules and legal action have been initiated against the driver of the Indian Army truck, which almost collided with the vehicle of Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma.

Taking to its official X account, the Kolkata Police said that a lot of misinformation is being shared by certain quarters regarding the incident.

The police also shared the CCTV footage of the incident to establish its claims.

"A lot of misinformation is being circulated from certain quarters regarding action taken by police over an incident of violation of traffic rules. It's apparently clear from the CCTV footage that the truck in question was being driven in dangerous manner violating the traffic lane. The other vehicle narrowly escaped a collision, thanks to the alertness of its driver," the police said.

Sources said that based on the complaint made by a traffic sergeant of the Headquarters Traffic Guard, a case has been registered against the driver of the Army truck at Hare Street Police Station under Section 281 (rash or negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"Its a case of violation of traffic rules & legal action is being initiated as per law against the driver of the offending vehicle. The public is advised not to be misled by unverified claims & to rely on the authentic updates from official sources," the Kolkata Police said in its social media post.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kolkata Traffic Police seized an Indian Army truck in Kolkata for dangerous driving while running close to Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma's vehicle.

The incident took place in front of Writers' Buildings (former State Secretariat) in B.B.D. Bagh Square near Lalbazar (Kolkata Police headquarters).

According to the Kolkata Traffic Police, the army truck, which came from Fort William (Indian Army's Eastern Command headquarters) was driving dangerously.

Despite there being a no right turn, the Army truck tried to take a right turn and almost collided with the vehicle of Kolkata Police Commissioner.

The alertness of the City Police Commissioner's driver helped avoid a collision with the Army truck.

Later, officers from Hare Street Police Station reached the spot and seized the army truck.

The truck was taken to Hare Street Police Station where the case was registered against the driver.

The development came a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre of misusing" the Indian Army after its jawans dismantled a stage which was erected by Trinamool Congress to protest against atrocities on Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states.

The Indian Army, on Monday, started dismantling the Trinamool Congress' stage erected beside the Gandhi statue in the Maidan area in central Kolkata, which falls under Army's control.

However, as soon as the development was reported, Chief Minister Banerjee rushed to the spot and protested against the Army's move.

Seeing the Chief Minister at the spot, Indian Army jawans stopped dismantling the stage and left the area.

