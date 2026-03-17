Indian Army, NDRF conduct joint flood relief training exercise 'Jal Raksha' in Assam

Guwahati, March 17 (IANS) In a bid to strengthen preparedness ahead of the monsoon season, the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted a joint flood relief training exercise, 'Jal Raksha’, in Assam’s Rupai area, officials said on Tuesday.

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The two-day exercise, held on March 16–17 under the aegis of the Spear Corps, saw active participation by the Army’s Red Shield Gunners and NDRF teams, focussing on enhancing inter-agency coordination and response mechanisms during flood-related emergencies.

The training commenced with an equipment display and detailed briefing by the Indian Army on the composition, role and operational capabilities of Flood Relief Columns.

NDRF representatives also outlined the structure, responsibilities and operational functioning of their flood response units.

Participants were given practical exposure to flood relief equipment and rescue techniques, aimed at familiarising them with Standard Operating Procedures during disasters.

On the second day, field activities were carried out at Rupai and Tengapani Ghat, where teams undertook ground and drone-based aerial reconnaissance, established a Joint Command Post, and executed coordinated rescue and casualty evacuation drills simulating real-time flood scenarios.

NDRF personnel demonstrated critical techniques such as boat capsize drills and safe evacuation procedures, while Army medical teams showcased first aid and emergency medical response during disaster situations.

NCC cadets and local residents also took part in the exercise, gaining first-hand experience of disaster response operations and witnessing the coordinated efforts of multiple agencies.

“Exercise Jal Raksha reflects our commitment to maintaining a high level of preparedness and seamless coordination with sister agencies like the NDRF. Such joint efforts are crucial to ensure a swift and effective response during flood emergencies, especially in flood-prone regions like Assam,” Defence PRO, Guwahati, said.

Officials noted that such initiatives play a vital role in strengthening operational synergy, improving response efficiency and ensuring better protection of lives and property during natural disasters.

---IANS

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