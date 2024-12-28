Indian Army Joins Nepal for Exercise Surya Kiran 2024 to Strengthen Defence Ties

New Delhi: Indian Army contingent comprising more than 300 personnel departed for Nepal today to participate in India-Nepal joint military exercise Surya Kiran, set to be held in Saljhandi from December 29-January 13.

During the exercise, the soldiers of two nations will be able to share best practices, enhance interoperability and foster a stronger bond in conduct of joint operations.

In a post on X, Additional Directorate General of Public Information stated, "#Indian Army contingent comprising over 300 personnel departed today for the joint military Exercise #SuryaKiran, between #India and #Nepal. The exercise will be held at Saljhandi, #Nepal from 29 December 2024 to 13 January 2025. The exercise will provide a platform for soldiers from both the nations to share best practices, enhance interoperability and foster a stronger bond in conduct of joint operations."

Exercise Surya Kiran showcases the strong bonds of friendship, trust and common cultural linkages that exist between India and Nepal. It also gives a platform for a productive and fruitful engagement between the armies of India and Nepal.

The aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability in jungle warfare, counter-terrorism operations in mountains and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief under United Nations Charter, according to the statement released by the Indian Army on Thursday.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), stated, "The 18th edition of Exercise #SuryaKiran, a joint military exercise between #India and #Nepal, is scheduled to be held at Saljhandi, Nepal from 29 December 2024 to 13 January 2025. The aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability in jungle warfare, counter terrorism operations in mountains and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief under #UnitedNations Charter."

"Exercise #SuryaKiran signifies the strong bonds of friendship, trust and common cultural linkages that exist between India and Nepal. It also provides a platform for a productive and fruitful engagement between #IndianArmy & #NepaliArmy, showcasing the unwavering commitment of both the nations towards a broader defence cooperation," it added.

Earlier this month, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Nepali Army, Suprabal Janasewashree General Ashok Raj Sigdel, was on a three-day visit to India from December 11 to 14.

A press statement by the Ministry of Defence noted that the visit featured key engagements between senior leaders and officials from both sides, further reinforcing the foundation for enhanced bilateral military cooperation, exchanges, and collaboration in strategic and defence-related areas.

During his visit, General Ashok Raj Sigdel held a series of productive discussions with his Indian counterpart, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army. The talks focused on expanding and deepening cooperation between the two armies, yielding several key outcomes that are set to further strengthen the bond between the two nations.

Highlights of the visit included several high-level engagements aimed at bolstering bilateral defence cooperation and strategic alignment between India and Nepal. General Sigdel was conferred with the Honorary Generalship of the Indian Army. He also served as the Reviewing Officer for the Passing Out Parade at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the visit resulted in agreements to enhance the operational and technological capabilities of the Nepali Army, including the scope of joint exercises. As part of the defence cooperation, General Upendra Dwivedi announced the transfer of a target practice drone and medical equipment for Field Hospitals to the Nepali Army. General Sigdel also visited key Indian defence industries, including Tata Aerospace & Defence Ltd (TASL) and Bharat Forge in Pune. (ANI)