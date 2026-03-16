Indian Army, J&K police rescue 214 stranded tourists at Sinthan Pass amid heavy snowfall

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) A joint rescue operation by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police successfully evacuated 214 stranded tourists and local civilians from the high-altitude Sinthan Pass on Monday, following heavy snowfall that had disrupted movement in the region.

Read More

According to the Indian Army, troops from the 19 Rashtriya Rifles along with police teams from Anantnag carried out a challenging rescue operation in extremely harsh weather conditions. The passengers had been stranded after continuous snowfall made roads slippery and reduced visibility to near zero along the high-altitude route.

The rescue teams shifted the stranded passengers from the dangerous high-altitude stretch to safer areas, preventing any major incident despite the challenging conditions.

Officials said the situation developed after fresh snowfall made the mountainous road extremely risky for vehicles. The Sinthan Pass, which connects Kishtwar in the Jammu region with Anantnag in Kashmir Valley, often witnesses traffic disruptions during winter due to snow accumulation and slippery surfaces.

Earlier on Sunday, more than 30 light motor vehicles were also stranded at Margan Top and nearby areas after moderate snowfall affected the high-altitude passes.

Following information about the stranded vehicles, teams from the police, Army and civil administration rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation to ensure the safety of passengers.

Authorities have urged commuters to avoid travel on the Sinthan–Margan stretch until weather conditions improve and the road is declared safe for movement.

Meanwhile, traffic on the Mughal Road, which connects the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu with Shopian in south Kashmir, was also suspended on Sunday evening following fresh snowfall at Pir Ki Gali and adjoining areas.

Officials said the situation is being closely monitored, and road connectivity will be restored once weather conditions stabilise.

--IANS

rs/