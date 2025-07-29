India is no longer a soft state: Rajnath Singh in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that India is no longer a soft state and any other misadventure by Pakistan will be responded to with even greater ferocity.

He made a definitive statement in the Rajya Sabha, confirming that Indian security forces have successfully neutralised the three terrorists responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam massacre, which claimed 26 civilian lives.

Addressing the Upper House during the ongoing debate on Operation Sindoor, Singh said forensic analysis had conclusively linked the weapons recovered from the encounter site to those used in the Pahalgam attack.

Referring to the information given by Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha, the Defence Minister said, “I would like to briefly explain that these weapons were forensically examined after a joint operation, and they are the same weapons that were used to kill innocent civilians. It is now completely clear that our security forces have succeeded in killing all three terrorists,” Singh told the House, reinforcing the credibility of the operation and the thoroughness of the investigation.

The terrorists, identified as members of The Resistance Front (TRF), were eliminated in a joint operation involving the Indian Army, CRPF, and Jammu & Kashmir Police. The mission, codenamed 'Operation Mahadev', was part of a broader counter-terror strategy launched under Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Singh praised the coordination and professionalism of the security forces, noting that the operation was carried out with surgical precision and without civilian casualties.

He reiterated that the government’s approach was guided by a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and a commitment to ethical warfare.

The Defence Minister’s remarks were echoed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha, who also confirmed the successful elimination of the perpetrators and emphasised the government’s resolve to pursue justice for the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

The announcement has brought a measure of closure to families affected by the tragedy and marks a significant moment in India’s counter-terrorism efforts.

“If Pakistan dares another misadventure, we are prepared to respond with even greater ferocity,” he said, invoking Tulsidas to underscore India’s resolve.

“India is no longer a soft state. Every citizen is now a self-respecting citizen of a strong nation.”

The debate continues amid growing calls for a detailed white paper on the operation’s scope, outcomes, and diplomatic implications.

However, the debate took a contentious turn when Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien raised a point of order, accusing the government of withholding critical operational details. The deputy speaker declined to entertain the point of order and questions.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is leading the Opposition’s formal response, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to intervene later in the debate.

The Opposition has demanded clarity on whether India suffered any military losses and questioned the government’s decision to allow the national cricket team to play against Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup.

