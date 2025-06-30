INDIA bloc opposes voter list revision in Bihar: Congress leader

Patna: Congress Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru on Monday said his party and all INDIA bloc constituents strongly oppose the Election Commission of India’s voter list revision initiative in the poll-bound state.

Speaking to the media at the Patna airport, Allavaru alleged that the BJP was behind the move.

“The BJP was using back channels to remove the names of minorities, the poor, and backward caste people from the voter list. Now they are doing the same through the Election Commission in Bihar. We strongly object to this move by the ECI. It is a big conspiracy by the BJP to prevent poor, Dalit, and minority voters from participating in the electoral process ahead of the crucial Bihar Assembly elections in 2025,” Allavaru said.

He also informed that the first joint manifesto committee meeting of the INDIA bloc would be held in Patna later in the day

“The core agenda of this meeting is to prepare a better Bihar for its people. We will focus on education, health, employment, and social justice in today’s meeting and prepare a road map based on these issues for the welfare of the common people of the state,” he added.

On the outcome of the meeting, Allavaru said that the INDIA bloc would prepare a joint manifesto ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

“We will brainstorm on these issues and cover every aspect of the challenges and concerns of Bihar,” he said.

Senior leaders from the RJD, Congress, CPI(ML), CPI, CPI(M), and VIP are participating in the meeting, aiming to prepare a manifesto that will attract voters.

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, has already promised several welfare measures for the people of Bihar, including Rs 2,500 per month to every woman under the ‘Mai Bahin Maan Yojana’, Rs 1,500 monthly pension to senior citizens, widows, and persons with disabilities under social security, 200 units of free electricity, and other welfare schemes he had previously announced, in addition to the promise of 10 lakh jobs.

--IANS