IFFD: Delhi Tourism Minister explores exhibition on Indian cinema​

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra on Saturday visited an exhibition at Bharat Mandapam under the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) and experienced the journey of Indian cinema from its inception.​

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Cinema enthusiasts, researchers, and artists explored the rich history of Indian and global cinema through the exhibition, said a statement.​

The Minister stated that the exhibition not only showcases the journey of Indian films but also highlights their global popularity and India’s influence as a soft power.​

Art collector TRIS’s Neville Tuli curated the exhibition, presenting legendary artists from multiple generations while offering insights into the evolution of Indian and global cinema — from the classic era to modern times — along with its challenges and achievements. The exhibition features 12 thematic sections, said the statement.​

Mishra said that the exhibition is a significant step towards establishing Delhi as a global hub for cinema and cultural research.​

“It represents a confluence of cinema, education, and culture, and strengthens dialogue between Indian and world cinema,” he said.​

On this occasion, the Tourism Minister also interacted with visitors and students attending the festival, gathering their feedback and suggestions.​

He noted that IFFD is currently at its peak, witnessing enthusiastic participation from young talents, filmmakers, and prominent figures from across the country.​

Mishra said that the festival is not merely a celebration of cinema but also a powerful platform for talent from across the nation.​

He highlighted that masterclasses, workshops, and script pitching sessions are being successfully organised, providing valuable opportunities to youth and cinema enthusiasts — an achievement of the festival.​

--IANS

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