If 'irregularities' in Bihar draft voter list aren't corrected, will move SC: Tejashwi (Ld)

Patna, Aug 5 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that if alleged irregularities in Bihar's draft voter list are not corrected, he will approach the Supreme Court.

Talking to reporters, Tejashwi claimed large-scale "irregularities" in the draft voter list.

"If the correction is not done in time, we will knock on the doors of the Supreme Court. This is not about one party - this is about saving democracy," he asserted.

He alleged that the names of deceased voters were included, while those of specific communities were deleted

Tejashwi also said that the RJD and its allies will submit evidence-backed complaints to the Election Commission of India.

Confirming to have received a notice from the poll panel, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly said he will respond.

"A response will be given... Many names are missing from the draft voter list. We will send the list of missing names to the Election Commission and also present it in court," Tejashwi said.

However, he questioned why the Election Commission was not answering their "serious and valid concerns".

Opposition parties under the Mahagathbandhan have echoed similar concerns, alleging that the Election Commission is acting under government pressure in some districts to manipulate the voter rolls.

Political observers believe Tejashwi's remarks are timed strategically, as election activities intensify across Bihar ahead of the crucial Assembly polls.

Allegations over the impartiality of the ECI have surfaced repeatedly in recent weeks, further intensifying the political climate.

Tejashwi insisted that if the Commission expects accountability from political leaders, it must also be transparent and responsive to public complaints.

"This is about the credibility of the Constitution and the future of democracy. We will present our facts to the Commission and, if needed, to the judiciary as well," he concluded.

