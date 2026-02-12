IAF jets on Assam highway highlight PM Modi-era push for Defence preparedness: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 12 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the successful landing and take-off exercise by Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the Moran highway reflects the strategic vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in strengthening the country's defence preparedness.

Read More

In a post on X, Chief Minister Sarma said defence readiness has been enhanced across the country with the development of critical infrastructure capable of responding to multiple scenarios. He added that Assam is proud to contribute to this national effort, with the Moran ELF enabling IAF aircraft to operate whenever required.

“People of Assam are in awe. The IAF landing and take-off exercise from the Emergency Landing Facility on the Moran highway is nothing short of phenomenal,” the Assam Chief Minister wrote, crediting the Prime Minister’s leadership for integrating segments of national highways into defence infrastructure.

The Moran ELF, developed on a stretch of national highway in Upper Assam, is designed to facilitate the landing and take-off of fighter jets and transport aircraft during emergencies, including natural disasters or situations where conventional airbases may not be accessible.

Officials said the facility enhances operational flexibility for the IAF, particularly in the strategically sensitive northeastern region.

The exercise has drawn significant public interest, with visuals of the operation widely shared. Observers described it as a demonstration of India’s expanding dual-use infrastructure capabilities.

Under the present dispensation, several highways, especially in border and strategically important areas, have been developed with provisions to support defence operations. Assam, which shares international borders and occupies a key position in the Northeast, has seen accelerated infrastructure development in recent years.

CM Sarma said that the state’s highways now serve not only connectivity and development needs but also contribute to national security objectives.

--IANS

tdr/pgh