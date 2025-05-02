IAF Conducts Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage Flypast and Landing on Ganga Expressway

Shahjahanpur: The Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a flypast on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The Air Force conducted take-off and landing exercises on a 3.5-kilometre-long airstrip in Shahjahanpur, part of the under-construction Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

It showcased its operational readiness with take-off and landing exercises with its advanced fighter and transport aircraft, including the Rafale, Jaguar, and Mirage.

The exercise is being organised to assess the expressway's potential as an alternative runway during war or national emergencies.

According to a statement released on Thursday, "This will be the first airstrip in the country designed to support day and night landings of fighter aircraft, making it a strategic asset for defence preparedness. It will also serve as the Air Force's training and rehearsal base."

Around 250 CCTV cameras have been installed on both sides of the airstrip to ensure comprehensive security. In preparation for the air show, the Indian Air Force has taken over operational control of the airstrip, with personnel from the Air Force and the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) coordinating efforts.

According to the district administration, the air show will be conducted in two phases--during the day and at night--to test the strip's night landing capabilities. Fighter jets will perform low fly-pasts at an altitude of just one meter, followed by landing and take-off drills. The exact sequence will be repeated from 7 PM to 10 PM.

However, the Ganga Expressway is the first in Uttar Pradesh and nationwide to offer night landing capabilities. This advancement will significantly enhance the Indian Air Force's ability to conduct operations around the clock.

This exercise marks a crucial step in reinforcing India's defence preparedness. Leveraging strategic infrastructure, such as the Ganga Expressway, underscores a new era of civil-military synergy and enhances the nation's military strategy. (ANI)