IAF chopper carrying Prez Murmu gets stuck in wet helipad in Kerala; police deny 'security lapse'

Pathanamthitta: An alleged security lapse surfaced on Wednesday after an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter carrying President Droupadi Murmu to Sabarimala got its wheels stuck in wet concrete at a swiftly built temporary helipad inside an indoor stadium complex near here, prompting officials to push the chopper out.

The incident in Pramadam, Pathanamthitta, occurred shortly after the President alighted, even as the state's top police official denied any compromise to the security protocol.

According to reports, the helicopter landed at the temporary helipad constructed inside the indoor stadium complex at Pramadam, where the concrete surface had not completely dried.

The wheels reportedly sank into the wet concrete soon after President Murmu alighted from the aircraft.

Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Ravada A. Chandrasekhar clarified there was no security lapse and stated that the helicopter landed approximately five feet from the designated landing spot, which was still wet, according to a local media report.

“The helicopter landed at the wet place, about 5 feet from the previously decided landing place in the temporary helipad. So it could not proceed further as the wheels were stuck in the concrete. It was then pushed to the safe area for take-off,” the report said, quoting the DGP.

Pathanamthitta District Collector Prem Krishnan S. also stated that there was no breach in security.

A video footage, which brought the matter to public attention, showed about 30 police personnel deployed for the President's security pushing the helicopter out of the wet portion of the helipad, raising questions about possible lapses in protocol.

The President proceeded with her scheduled visit to the hill shrine following the incident.

Reports suggest the temporary concrete helipad was built just 12 hours before the scheduled landing. State intelligence agencies had reportedly flagged concerns that the wheels could get stuck due to the wet surface and had suggested landing at about five feet from the wet surface, but the chopper landed on the wet concrete, said the reports.

As per official sources, two landing venues had been prepared for the President’s visit -- one at Nilakkal near Sabarimala and another at the Pramadam indoor stadium. The helicopter could not land at Nilakkal due to poor weather and fog, and was diverted to Pramadam, about 50 km away.

Media reports also indicated confusion regarding the President’s itinerary. Initially, she was expected to travel by road from Thiruvananthapuram to Pampa, a distance of about 170 km, but the plan was changed early Wednesday morning to the aerial route.

Authorities are expected to review the incident, and action may be taken against officials found responsible for the poor preparation of the helipad, said the reports.

--IANS