'I nominate Mamata for next Nobel Prize in Geography and Botany,' taunts Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, Oct 16 (IANS) The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has ridiculed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the latter's suggestion for the plantation of mangrove saplings in the hills to prevent floods in the northern part of the state.

Her suggestion came on Wednesday while she was addressing an administrative review meeting in Darjeeling amid the recent flood and landslide that devastated the hills, Terai, and Dooars regions in North Bengal.

Referring to the Chief Minister's suggestions for the plantation of mangrove in the hills, Adhikari, in a post on social media, taunted that he nominates Mamata Banerjee for the "next Nobel Prize in Geography and Botany for her historic and game-changing idea - Mangroves in the Mountains !!!"

Adhikari pointed out that mangroves are a special type of salt-tolerant trees that typically grow in salty and brackish water in coastal areas near the sea.

He said that mangrove forests or tidal forests act as nature's shield, whose role in coastal protection, providing habitat for biodiversity, and combating climate change is immeasurable.

"It's like a living defence system for coastal regions. This unique ecosystem protects coastal areas from deadly waves, storms, cyclones, and other marine problems. And this muddy saline wetland is the habitat for numerous insects, fish, reptiles, birds, and other creatures," Adhikari explained.

He said that the topography in the hills could go for a toss if the Chief Minister's suggestion to plant mangroves in the hills of North Bengal is implemented.

"The people of West Bengal are waiting desperately for the tide to turn in West Bengal. Our state is becoming a laughingstock in front of the entire country because of her idiocy...” Adhikari claimed.

On Wednesday, while addressing the administrative review meeting, the Chief Minister once again accused Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) of being responsible for the flood situation in West Bengal and advised the central entity to either conduct regular dredging or destroy its dams in the state.

"You cannot really play with nature. You have to let the river flow its own way. So either conduct the proper dredging or destroy your dams," Mamata Banerjee said while addressing an administrative review meeting at Darjeeling.

