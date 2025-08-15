I-Day: Punjab CM recalls role of Punjabis in freedom struggle

Faridkot, Aug 15 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday gave a clarion call to the Punjabis for resolving to restore the pristine glory of the state by making it a front-runner one in the country thereby carving out a vibrant and prosperous ‘Rangla Punjab’.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national tri-colour at the state-level function to mark Independence Day here, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to all countrymen, especially Punjabis.

He also paid respects and reverence to the great Sufi saint Baba Farid on the sacred land of Faridkot.

He said that Baba Farid is considered the first great poet of Punjabi literature as he composed his verses in the language of the common people.

The Chief Minister said unique and unparalleled role of Punjabis in the Indian Independence struggle hardly needs to be over emphasized.

He said it is on record that more than 80 per cent of the great patriots who laid down their lives or were subjected to British tyranny in one form or another were Punjabis.

In fact, Mann said most of the movements related to the freedom struggle were spearheaded by the valiant Punjabis for bringing centuries-old British imperialism to an end.

The Chief Minister said great martyrs and sons of the soil Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru, Shaheed Sukhdev, Lala Lajpat Rai, Shaheed Udham Singh, Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, Diwan Singh Kalepani, Baba Ram Singh, Sohan Singh Bhakna and several other unsung heroes shed every drop of their blood while pursuing the ultimate goal of Independence.

He said supreme sacrifices made by the great warriors in the various movements of the country's freedom struggle would ever remain a source of inspiration to inculcate the spirit of patriotism and nationalism amongst the younger generations.

The Chief Minister said even after Independence, Punjabis led the nation from the front whenever India faced any challenge from internal or external aggression.

He said it is a known fact that the hard working and resilient farmers of the state have played a crucial role in making the country self-reliant in food production.

Listing the initiatives taken by the government, the Chief Minister said that the government has launched a historic scheme ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna’, under which each family will receive free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh, whether at a government or private hospital.

He said this scheme will include farmers, traders, government employees, and pensioners with no income limit adding that it will benefit 3 crore people of Punjab.

Mann said there are 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics currently running, where 70,000 people get treated daily adding that 200 more clinics will be opened soon.

