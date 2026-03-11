Humayun Kabir says he will not approach tribunal over voter list issue

Kolkata, March 11 (IANS) The Supreme Court has ordered the formation of a tribunal to hear appeals of those whose names have been omitted from the voter list following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. However, Aam Janata Unnayan Party chairman Humayun Kabir on Wednesday said he is not willing to approach the tribunal.

“I will never go to the tribunal,” Kabir said.

On Wednesday, the Aam Janata Unnayan Party organised a protest meeting and deputation programme against the SIR at Textile More in Berhampore in Murshidabad district. Humayun Kabir joined the protest and made the remarks about the tribunal.

The Bharatpur MLA also explained why he is not in favour of approaching the tribunal. “Going to the tribunal means it will take three to four years to resolve the issue. Voters will have to be deprived of their voting rights during that period,” he said.

Humayun Kabir added that he would intensify protests if required. “If necessary, I will sit on a dharna block by block with the voters whose names are under adjudication in the final voters’ list,” he said.

Kabir, who was suspended from the Trinamool Congress earlier, blamed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the situation.

During the protest, a lorry was used as a makeshift stage from which Kabir addressed party supporters. Several party leaders were present at the programme. They claimed that the names of about 11 lakh voters in Murshidabad district are under adjudication.

Later, an eight-member delegation submitted a deputation to the district administration. Although the District Magistrate was not present, the Additional District Magistrate accepted the memorandum on his behalf.

A day before the meeting, on Tuesday, the Shaktipur police station issued a notice to Kabir and his wife asking them to appear before the police. The notice was reportedly issued in connection with allegations that a house had been built on a drainage channel without changing the land-use status in official records.

Responding to the notice, Kabir said: “I don’t mind anything about this. They will do whatever they can. After twenty-two years they have woken up. I also know who is doing what, and everyone else knows. I will ring the farewell bell of the Chief Minister.”

