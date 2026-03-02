Humayun Kabir changes his party's name after ECI rejects his earlier proposal

Kolkata, March 2 (IANS) Humayun Kabir, the suspended Trinamool Congress legislator from Bharatpur Assembly constituency in minority-dominated Murshidabad district of West Bengal, has changed the name of his newly floated political party, after the Election Commission of India (ECI) rejected the name proposed by him.

Read More

The original name proposed by Kabir was 'Janata Unnayan Party (JUP)'. However, after the ECI rejected it, Kabir decided to change it and renamed his party as the 'Amm Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP)'.

Kabir, on Monday, explained why the ECI had rejected the original name and asked him to opt for an alternative name.

“Last week, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, sent its formal recommendation to the headquarters of the ECI in New Delhi for the registration of JUP. However, later the ECI communicated to me that already a party in that name is registered with the Commission. Thereafter, my representatives and I went to Delhi and communicated to the Commission about the proposed new name of AJUP,” Kabir said.

He said that he is confident of getting his party registered with the Commission. “Our call to all anti-Trinamool Congress and anti-BJP forces is still open, though we are confident of contesting the forthcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal on our own strengths. We are moving forward to oust the ruling party from power in the state by uniting and using all our strength. We will succeed,” Kabir said.

Humayun Kabir was suspended from the Trinamool Congress soon after he announced the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a proposed mosque at Beldanga in Murshidabad district, which he had said would be constructed in line with the architectural design of the original Babri Masjid structure in Ayodhya that was demolished on December 6, 1992.

Subsequently, on December 22, 2025, Humayun Kabir formally announced the name of his new political party, Janata Unnayan Party, and also declared the names of key office-bearers of the organisation.

On the same occasion, he also announced the names of some prospective candidates who would contest the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

Humayun Kabir had also made a public appeal for alliance with political parties and groups opposed to both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

However, except for initial discussions with Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), his efforts to forge broader political alliances have not made significant progress so far, sources added.

--IANS

src/dpb