How far does she want to stoop: Sachdeva flays Banerjee's demand for SC monitored probe in Ajit Pawar's death

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Reacting to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s remarks suspecting a conspiracy behind the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an air crash, BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday criticised her statement, questioning how far she was willing to 'stoop low' in politics. Mamata Banerjee had called for a Supreme Court-supervised investigation into the plane crash that claimed the life of the senior NCP leader.

Speaking to IANS, Virendra Sachdeva said that such statements at a time of grief were highly inappropriate.

“The way Mamata Banerjee’s statements are coming out, I believe she should introspect about how far she wants to stoop low in politics and what kind of remarks she wishes to make. At least during a moment of mourning, turning such a tragic incident into a political issue reflects poorly. Some people seem capable of finding politics even in the most sorrowful situations,” he said.

Sachdeva further expressed deep sorrow over the death of Ajit Pawar and termed it a major loss for Maharashtra and Indian politics.

“This is a very sad and unfortunate situation for Indian politics, especially for Maharashtra. Ajit Dada was a very popular leader and had served the state with dedication. He was also the Chief Minister of Maharashtra,” he said.

Calling the loss irreparable, Sachdeva added, “It is a huge loss for Maharashtra. I pray to God to give strength to Ajit Pawar’s family to bear this profound loss during this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons on her way to Hooghly's Singur to attend a government event, CM Banerjee claimed that Ajit Pawar was likely to leave the NDA and had been planning to return to the Opposition's INDIA bloc.

The Chief Minister said that she has no faith in the Central investigation agencies to conduct an impartial probe into the case, therefore, only an apex court-monitored probe will unearth the truth.

"The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister died in a plane crash this morning. I am really shocked to see the news. There is no safety and security of people of the country, even for political leaders. I do not know what the fate of the Opposition political parties is. He was very much with the ruling party. But a few days ago, I came to know from social media that somebody from the other party gave a statement that Ajit Pawar is willing to leave the BJP-led NDA," said CM Banerjee.

The Chief Minister further said, "What happened today.... I need a proper investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court. We have trust only in the Supreme Court and no other agency. All the agencies have been totally purchased. It is a great loss for the country."

