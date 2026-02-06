HM Shah visits International Border in J&K, pays tributes to cops killed in line of duty

Jammu, Feb 6 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir and paid tributes to martyred police personnel, besides handing over compassionate appointment letters to the next of kin of police martyrs.

Addressing Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the international border outposts in Kathua district, the Union Home Minister emphasised the need to strengthen border security through modern tools, while underlining that constant vigilance by frontline personnel remains crucial.

“Emerging challenges driven by advanced technology must be countered with equally advanced technological solutions,” HM Shah said.

He also lauded the role of the armed forces during Operation Sindoor, during which the Jammu frontier destroyed 118 enemy posts and three terror launch pads across the border.

He said the government and the BSF share the common objective of keeping the country’s borders secure, adding that the challenges faced earlier were completely different from those being faced today.

“The challenges we faced at the borders some years ago are completely different from the challenges we face today. Your dedication to remaining constantly vigilant on the frontlines is extremely important.

“However, as challenges are emerging through advanced technology, we must also find technological solutions to counter them,” the Home Minister said.

He was accompanied by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka and BSF Director General Praveen Kumar during his visit to the border outposts of Gurnam and Bobiyian in the Hiranagar sector.

His visit comes amid heightened focus on border management to prevent infiltration by terrorists and smuggling of weapons and narcotics, and stepped-up anti-terror operations that have left four hardcore Pakistani terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) dead in nearly a dozen encounters in Kathua, Udhampur and Kishtwar districts over the past two weeks.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Shah paid tributes to martyred police personnel in Jammu. He met the families of the martyrs at Lok Bhawan and handed over compassionate appointment letters.

The Home Minister is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

He is scheduled to review developmental projects on Saturday and e-inaugurate several projects during his stay in Jammu.

