HM Shah to begin three-day J&K visit from tomorrow; MLAs voice optimism and concerns

Srinagar, Feb 4 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin a crucial three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from February 5 to conduct a comprehensive security review, assess developmental projects and engage with political stakeholders. Leaders across party lines reacted to the visit with a mix of optimism, expectations and political concerns.

The visit is expected to include high-level meetings with security agencies and administrative officials to evaluate the overall law and order situation and the progress of ongoing governance and infrastructure initiatives.

Reacting to the news, BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa welcomed the Home Minister’s visit, calling it an important signal of the Centre’s commitment to Jammu and Kashmir. He told IANS that such visits provide a morale boost to security agencies and reaffirm the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and instability.

“It is always a welcome step when the Home Minister visits Jammu. It shows his concern about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. During this three-day visit, security agencies will get a morale boost. This visit reflects that both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister remain committed to the zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism,” Randhawa said.

Meanwhile, PDP MLA Syed Muntazir Mehdi described the visit as routine but emphasised the need for political outreach. He said that while security and administrative reviews are necessary, long-term stability in Jammu and Kashmir requires restoration of political rights and dialogue with stakeholders.

“As far as the Home Minister’s visit is concerned, it is a routine matter. He will review progress on security and administrative fronts, but initiatives on the political front are equally important. Restoring political rights and initiating dialogue with stakeholders is necessary to bring lasting stability to the region,” Mehdi said.

PDP MLA Waheed Para also welcomed the visit but raised concerns over rising incidents of alleged hate crimes against people from Jammu and Kashmir, particularly students studying in other states. He urged the Centre to establish mechanisms to ensure their safety.

“It is a good thing that he is visiting, but the most pressing issue today is hate crimes against people from Jammu and Kashmir, especially students in places like Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. We seek assurance from the Government of India and request the Home Minister to create a mechanism to prevent such incidents,” Para said.

JKNC MLA Hasnain Masoodi expressed hope that the visit would also address political concerns, particularly the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, which was promised following the reorganisation of the region in 2019.

“We have been hoping since 2019 that discussions will take place regarding restoration of statehood, as promised earlier,” Masoodi said.

Officials said the visit comes at a crucial time as the government continues to focus on security, development, and political engagement in the Union Territory.

