HM Shah lays foundation stone for redevelopment of Janaki temple in Bihar's Sitamarhi

Patna, Aug 8 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, laid the foundation stone for the grand redevelopment of the historic Janaki Temple at Punaura Dham in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, believed to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, several Union Ministers, and other dignitaries attended the event.

Before the ceremony, Union Minister Shah offered prayers at the temple.

The Bihar Cabinet had approved the Rs 882.87 crore project on July 1, aimed at the integrated development of the temple complex.

Of the total allocation, Rs 137 crore will go towards restoring the old temple and its premises, Rs 728 crore will be spent on tourism-related infrastructure, and Rs 16 crore will be earmarked for 10 years of comprehensive maintenance.

The Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation (BSTDC) will execute the project.

A nine-member trust, headed by the Chief Secretary, Pratyaya Amrit, has been formed to oversee the temple's construction and redevelopment.

For the occasion, elaborate arrangements were made at Punaura Dham.

The saint community sourced sacred items from across India -- a silver urn from Jaipur, worship utensils crafted in Delhi, prasad from renowned South Indian temples, soil from 21 pilgrimage sites, and water from 31 rivers.

The silver urn, a key attraction, were ceremonially filled with the sacred soil and water before being placed at the worship site.

Soil from the four Dhams and water from major pilgrimage centres have been brought to sanctify the land.

The Trust Council personally invited saints, mahatmas, leading storytellers, Vedic scholars, and spiritual leaders from across the country.

Representatives of the Mahamandaleshwar Akhand Sant Samiti and heads of prominent religious monasteries also joined the historic event.

The temple, planned over 67 acres, will house a 151-foot-tall sanctum and is expected to be completed by 2028.

The event and project aim to not only strengthen religious faith but also boost tourism and cultural identity in the Mithila region.

The Mata Janaki temple will not just be a religious structure, but a spiritual-cum-cultural complex designed with a blend of heritage and modern facilities.

As per the planned features, it will have Yagya Mandap, Sita Vatika and Lavkush Vatika, Bhajan Sandhya Sthal (devotional music hall), auditorium and museum, children's play area, cafeteria and Mithila Haat (cultural market), Dharamshala, Yatri guest house and dormitory, E-cart station, parking, and road exhibition area.

To add a learning and cultural dimension, historical stories and legends related to Goddess Sita will be depicted within the complex.

The nearby Mata Janaki Kund will also undergo beautification as part of the project.

The Mata Janaki temple is poised to become a major spiritual destination and a beacon of Mithila's rich heritage.

It is expected to bring global recognition to the cultural and religious significance of Punaura Dham, elevating the region's status in both faith tourism and historical relevance.

