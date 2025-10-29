HM Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi, Rajnath Singh intensify attacks on RJD, Cong for Bihar poll campaign (NDA Roundup)

Patna, Oct 29 (IANS) As the Bihar Assembly election campaign intensifies, top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal-United -- including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and others -- launched fierce attacks on the RJD, Congress, and the INDIA bloc, accusing them of dynastic politics, corruption, and lawlessness.

Union Home Minister Shah targeted dynastic politics and highlighted youth empowerment in Bihar.

Addressing a massive rally in Darbhanga on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Shah lashed out at Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, accusing them of promoting dynastic rule.

"Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister, and Lalu Prasad Yadav wants to make his son the Chief Minister of Bihar. I want to tell them -- there is no vacancy for either post. Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister, Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister, and they will remain on those posts," he said.

He contrasted nepotism with the BJP's youth-focused approach, announcing that the party would give tickets to one lakh first-time candidates, from local bodies to Parliament.

He highlighted 25-year-old Maithili Thakur, a folk singer contesting from Alinagar Assembly constituency, as an example of the BJP's commitment to promoting young talent.

On national security, Union Home Minister Shah praised the Narendra Modi government's crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI), recalling the nationwide raids that dismantled its network.

He vowed that not a single PFI member would walk free as long as the BJP has even one Member of Parliament in the country.

He also hailed the abrogation of Article 370 and said, "There was a time when terrorists attacked and India stayed silent. Under PM Modi, we enter their homes and eliminate them."

Highlighting welfare measures taken by the Narendra Modi-led Union government, Union Home Minister Shah cited Ayushman Bharat, PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, PM-Kisan, and Jeevika initiatives, and promised a grand museum in Darbhanga to preserve Bihar's manuscripts.

In Raghunathpur (Siwan), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delivered a fiery speech accusing the RJD of fostering anarchy and mafia rule before 2005.

"This election is a fight against those who created an identity crisis for Biharis before 2005. Under the double-engine government led by Nitish Kumar, Bihar has regained its respect across the country," he said.

Without directly naming him, CM Yogi Adityanath referred to former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin and criticised the RJD for giving a ticket to his son Osama Shahab.

He compared the RJD and Samajwadi Party (SP), saying, "RJD created anarchism in Bihar, SP did the same in Uttar Pradesh -- but our bulldozer acted against their goons."

Speaking on the Ram Temple, Chief Minister Adityanath reminded the people that Lalu Prasad Yadav committed the sin of stopping the Ram Rath Yatra, but could not stop us from building a grand temple.

He announced a Ram–Janaki corridor worth Rs 6,100 crore to connect Ayodhya and Sitamarhi and said, "They offer chadar on Babar and Aurangzeb's mazar, while we work for Sanatan Dharma."

Appealing for votes from the people of Bihar, he said, "Their slogan before 2005 was "Sabka Saath par Apne Parivaar ka Vikas". Ours is "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas". Don't let the mafia return."

He urged support for NDA candidates Vikas Kumar Singh (Raghunathpur) and Vishnudev Paswan (Barauli), and cited union Home Minister Amit Shah's target of eliminating Maoism by 2026.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, campaigning in his home district Nalanda on Wednesday, reminded voters of the situation before 2005 under RJD's rule.

"Before 2005, there were clashes, fear, and darkness. People did not leave their homes after sunset. Education, health, and electricity were in ruins. We ended that era," he said.

He accused Lalu Prasad Yadav of promoting only his family, saying, "He made his wife (Rabri Devi) the Chief Minister of Bihar and brought his sons into politics. We never worked for our families — we worked for the people."

Highlighting the NDA government's achievements in Bihar, he said that the Bihar government fulfilled the promise of 10 lakh jobs, created more than 40 lakh more employment opportunities, and now aims to provide jobs to one crore jobs or employment in the next five years.

He also recounted Bihar's progress in women's empowerment, citing 50 per cent reservation in Panchayati Raj, 35 per cent in police and government jobs, and said that Jeevika Didi groups now have more than 1.4 crore members.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing a rally in Nimethi (Hayaghat), tore into Tejashwi Yadav's promise of a job in every household across Bihar.

"Where will the money come from? It will cost Rs 12 lakh crore, but Bihar's budget is only Rs 3.17 lakh crore. Don't mislead the public with lies," he said.

He added, "Our government may not give jobs to every household, but we'll ensure every household has work and opportunity."

On national security, Rajnath said, "After Pulwama and Pahalgam, our Army killed more terrorists than we can count -- but not one innocent Pakistani. This is politics of justice and humanity, not casteism."

He credited PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for Bihar's transformation in roads, electricity, education and employment.

Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh strongly condemned Rahul Gandhi's remarks at a rally in Muzaffarpur, where Rahul Gandhi had accused PM Modi of being obsessed with votes.

Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a joint rally with Grand Alliance CM face Tejashwi Yadav in Muzaffarpur, said, "Narendra Modi is not concerned about anything right now; he only cares about votes. If you say, 'PM Modi, show us how to dance on stage, we'll vote for you,' he will dance on stage. He will do anything to win the votes of the people of Bihar."

Giriraj Singh said Rahul Gandhi's comments were an insult to Chhath and Sanatan Dharma.

"We will not tolerate insults of PM Narendra Modi, Chhath, and Sanatan. The people of Bihar will give him a befitting reply," he added.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, in Dehri (Rohtas), also hit out at Rahul Gandhi, saying, "He dances on stage over alleged EVM issues and now makes objectionable remarks against the Prime Minister. The Congress has no policy, no intention, no leadership."

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joined the attack, calling the INDIA bloc leaders "chor-chore mausere bhai", and said, "They can defame the country, make derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister, and abuse anyone just for votes. But the people of Bihar want development — and they have seen it only under the NDA."

